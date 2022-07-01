 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: We should celebrate Independence Day and not the fourth of July.

We should celebrate Independence Day, not the 4th of July.

The Declaration of Independence states that our rights come from God and government is needed only to protect those rights with our U.S. Constitution including The Bill of Rights. During the pandemic our individual rights were violated. Schools, select businesses, churches support groups, etc. were unconstitutionally closed.

Patrick Henry said that this nation was founded on Christian principles contained in the Holy Bible. The Supreme Court in 1892 ruled that “our institutions are emphatically Christian.”

George Washington stated that the Christian religion and morality were indispensable supports for good government. George Mason during the 1787 Constitutional Convention said that if we stopped worshiping Jesus Christ as Lord of the land, Providence (God) would punish us with natural calamities.

Presently, we have separation of church and state, although not found in the First Amendment of the Constitution. Eight words (taken out of context) of President Jefferson’s 1802 letter was used to remove Biblical principles from our schools and public institutions. In 1962 and 1963, the Supreme Court banned prayer and Bible study in public schools. This has resulted in secular humanism’s moral decay.

The Founding Fathers did not want a state church or denomination. They wanted religion, morality and knowledge to be taught in schools which was included in the Northwest Ordinance of 1787 concerning new states joining the Union.

President Jefferson ordered that the Bible be read in Washington, D.C. Schools. Congress purchased 20,000 Bibles and authorized the government printing of Bibles. The Motto of the Revolutionary War for Independence was: “No king, but King Jesus.”

The Founders honored Independence Day as a religious holiday because the author of liberty, Jesus Christ, made freedom and independence possible for us. To verify our Christian heritage, contact www.wallbuilders.com. Celebrate Independence Day by giving thanks to God for liberty and freedom.

Adrian Arp, Ph.D.

