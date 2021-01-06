Letter: We need to improve

Personally, I expect to have differing political views with people running for or holding political office. I never expected either members of Congress, and certainly never the POTUS, to openly or secretly subvert and advocate betrayal of our country and the norms of our Constitutional and democratic foundations. Neither did I expect large numbers of Americans to support the efforts of those who would sacrifice our country for personal greed of power. We are clearly a country burdened with illness of character and vulnerable to the wiles of those who seek political power at any cost. It is we, Americans, who need to improve.