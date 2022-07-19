Letter: We need to expose how naked the man-caused global warming hoax really is

We need to expose how naked the man-caused global warming hoax really i

As the Hans Christian Andersen story goes, the emperor was walking down the street naked. Everyone said they admired his new clothes except a boy who pointed out the obvious lie and exposed the emperor’s nakedness instead of fine new clothes.

Man-caused global warming is the emperor’s clothes story now. It is a total lie and ludicrous that Carbon Dioxide from fossil fuels will destroy the planet. Carbon Dioxide which is essential to produce our food and oxygen is a minor greenhouse gas. If the earth’s atmosphere is represented by a 100,000 seat football stadium, CO2 at 410 PPM would only occupy 41 seats.

The radical democrat Socialist/Marxists plan to use the “Green New Deal” to destroy the American economy and surrender American sovereignty to the pro-communist United Nations.

The United Nation’s Agenda 21, Agenda 2030 is using the global warming HOAX to control all human activity on the planet.

There are over 31,000 US scientists and engineers who have signed a petition against man-caused global warming.

All 73 of the United Nation’s climate models have been proven wrong.

98% of CO2 is in the oceans. Temperature controls the level of CO2. Carbon Dioxide does not control temperature. Less than 3.5% of CO2 comes from human sources.

Our plants are starved for CO2. They would like 1500 to 2000 ppm. Commercial greenhouses add additional CO2 to enhance plant growth.

Patrick Moore, the co-founder of Green Peace, resigned when Green Peace became controlled by radical environmentalists. They are less concerned about the environment, but are working to control all human activity.

We need to expose how naked the man-caused global warming hoax really is. The “Green New Deal” must be exposed and stopped! We must get out of the anti-American tyrannical United Nations. Freedom is not free! For additional information go to www.thenewamerican.com.

A concerned citizen,

Adrian Arp, Ph.D.