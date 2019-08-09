I keep hearing about candidates who have a plan for this or that problem that they perceive needs addressing. Why have we been conditioned to look for that one candidate who has a plan, rather than one who knows how our government is best led?
It increasingly seems that Congress is content to address only what the current president wants to deal with. I would expect our elected representatives to put their heads together and come up with plans about the problems they see as important such as infrastructure, health care and the welfare of this country.
This country needs to elect a president who can administer this government and provide a moral compass. Not one who says only he can fix it, then spends the vast majority of his time golfing, complaining and attempting to bully the rest of the world with his new-found checking account called the national debt.
Andrew Zastrow
Glenns Ferry
