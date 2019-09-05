{{featured_button_text}}
As another school year is about to begin in our area, I have to say the registration part for our children has been quite smooth. I know that they will be taught well as they have always been.

My one concern, and I have addressed this to the superintendent, is the lack of male role models in our school system. I know of a few who have applied but somehow have not been hired. One was a retired teacher who wants to work as an aide and is bypassed each time. This is wrong. Another, wanted to also work as a bus aide. Again, nada.

Why? Could it be that they are men? Sad to hear this, but it could it true. Hopefully we can see this change soon. We need role models of both genders.

Kodi Martinez

Rupert

