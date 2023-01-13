LETTER: We must oppose states’ convention

It took an injured football player to bring the nation together with prayer. The concern for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin led to prayers not only by team members, but the entire nation. Hamlin has made a remarkable recovery. The nation's prayers have been answered.

The prayer circle by the Bills defied the Supreme Court's unconstitutional ruling of separation of church and state. They banned prayer and Bible reading in 1962 & 1963. This nation was founded as a Christian nation. The Supreme Court ruled in 1892 that the U.S. was “emphatically Christian.”

The Founding Fathers, who belonged to various denominations, did not want a national religion like the Anglican Church. However, they certainly wanted the Christian religion to be part of schools and political institutions. Many immigrants to America did so to have religious freedom.

During the legislative session, the legislators will be under pressure to pass an Idaho call for a conference of states. This will lead to a constitutional convention. George Soros and globalists want an Article V convention. They lobby for terms limits as if it's a new concept.

We had term limits under the Articles of Confederation. The idea was a complete flop! The Founders discussed term limits extensively at the 1787 Constitutional Convention and rejected as it would lead to a perpetual lame-duck Congress. The ballot box leaves us free to limit or extend terms.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is committed to have a vote on term limits. A convention is unnecessary! This will put on record those for or against term limits. The voters can act accordingly.

Our state legislators must oppose an Idaho call for a convention of states. The founders warned against a second convention. All of the amendments to the Constitution have been by acts of Congress.

Adrian Arp

Filer