Letter: We must expose the climate change hoax

In 1966, at Iron Mountain, New York, globalists met to determine how they could control the people on planet Earth. They concluded that the concern for the environment and perpetual war would be used to obtain their totalitarian world government.

To implement their sinister plan, the Environmental Protection Agency was created in 1970 by Executive Order. In 1992, The United Nation's Earth Summit resulted in Agenda 21. We now have Agenda 2030. Global warming/climate change is being used to control all human activity. In 2009, the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate change (IPCC) researchers admitted that man-caused global warming is a fraud. All 73 of the IPCC's climate models have been proven wrong. Over 31,000 US scientists & engineers are on record against man-caused global warming. The small amount of Carbon Dioxide in the atmosphere can NOT kill the planet!

At 410 PPM, if the earth's atmosphere is represented by a 100,000 seat football stadium, CO2 would only get 41 seats. Without CO2 we would have NO food to eat or oxygen to breathe. Our plants are starved for CO2!

Patrick Moore, co-founder of Green Peace left the organization as he discovered that saving the environment was a cover for the UN's Agenda 21. The real goal was power and control over all people by the elitists. UN's IPCC co-chairman Ottmar Edenhofer of the working group on Mitigation of Climate Change from 2008-2015, said, “We redistribute the World's wealth by climate policy.”

Now, with COP 27, the advanced nations are to pay $2.4 TRILLION to developing nations. Fossil fuel restrictions in the US are destroying our economy. That is the globalist's goal. Wind and solar can NEVER provide enough 24/7 electricity!

Carbon Dioxide from fossil fuels is NOT causing climate change! We must expose the climate change hoax! We must get out of the totalitarian UN by passing H.R. 7806.

A student of meteorology and climatology and a concerned citizen,

Adrian Arp, Ph.D. in Agronomy (Applied Plant Science)

Filer