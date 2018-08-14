We’re up to our ears in illegal immigration and refugees. Our culture here has been changed forever.
Most of these people came here with good intentions. Others came here with the sole intention of bringing this country down. They hate the U.S.
Some Americans hate our country.
Those that mean the country harm have exposed themselves. They no longer hide behind the veil of anonymity.
I’m a student of history. This has happened only once before in our history. That was with President Lincoln, and that led to a Civil War. Hopefully this won’t go that far. For some, it’s exactly what they want.
We must close our hearts, minds and souls to the people who mean us harm. Not give their voices weight.
We must not be Democrats who want to bring people in for the votes. We must not be Republicans who want the cheap labor.
We must be Americans — a land of law and order.
We have fought wars all over the world to stop socialism and communism. Our soldiers have died. Now we have people among us telling us they are pretty flowers, when in fact they are poison oak.
Socialism is a fool’s errand and begets communism. Those that embrace socialism need to re-read Lenin and Stalin.
Danny Crafton
Hansen
