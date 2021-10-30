 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: We like Liyah for Twin Falls City Council

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

We are Richard and Linda Law, and although we do not live in your community, we wish to support Liyah Babayan as a candidate for the Twin Falls City Council. Shortly after our daughter and her family moved to Twin Falls, we became acquainted with Liyah as a businesswoman and entrepreneur in your city. Since that time, Liyah has become a friend of our family. We are also friends with her parents and with each of her children.

Since meeting Liyah, we have enjoyed the wonderful partnerships she has formed within your community. Her political platform is the direct result of her conversations with you, the citizens of Twin Falls. Liyah has lived in Twin Falls for over 25 years, and she has prepared herself well for a lifetime of service.

After graduating from Twin Falls High School, she opened her own small business. Sixteen years later, her boutique, Ooh La La, is a vibrant part of your business community. She has served as a Parks and Recreation Commissioner, she has experience developing subdivisions, trail systems, bike lanes and conservation and recycling projects, and she helped craft the Twin Falls Strategic Plan 2030. She also served on the Main Avenue Redesign Business Committee.

As a Twin Falls School Board Trustee, Liyah became skilled at setting budgets, awarding bids, and overseeing the construction and staffing of schools. She is proficient in following Idaho’s Open Meeting Laws. Her success as a businesswoman and entrepreneur and her years of government service have made her imminently qualified to serve on your City Council.

People are also reading…

We love spending time in your community with our children and grandchildren and we consider it an honor to endorse Liyah Babayan for the Twin Falls City Council.

Sincerely,

Richard and Linda Law,

Saint Anthony

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: The Idaho way

Letter: The Idaho way

Letter: If you want to believe the "big lie" go ahead but do you need to destroy any decent morals that are left in our community?

Letter: Disappointed

Letter: Disappointed

Letter: Politics aside I find the behavior of our former president totally unacceptable. Even more unacceptable are those who continue to support him, after witnessing his behavior.

Letter: Fed up

Letter: Fed up

I am personally fed-up with the Democrats and the Republicans, of which I am a supporter. Every year it is a debacle to pass a budget. They ha…

Letter: Spineless Republicans caving to Dems

Letter: Spineless Republicans caving to Dems

Letter: We are rapidly becoming a Socialist/Marxist hellhole. The Biden Administration is working to destroy our independence, our Bill of Rights, our economy, our energy, our Judeo-Christian heritage, our military and our culture.

Letter: Absolute freedom is no freedom at all

Letter: Absolute freedom is no freedom at all

"Do your kids go to school, public or private? Do you follow code when you build or add-on to a house? In these — and in many other instances — we comply with laws written to help our community meet common needs in a safe, reasonably ordered, effective way."

Letter: Flipping Little

Letter: Flipping Little

So sad to see Governor Little sell his soul to gain Trump’s approval. I thought he was reasonable in navigating the complexity of the Covid pa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News