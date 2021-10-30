Letter: We like Liyah for Twin Falls City Council

We are Richard and Linda Law, and although we do not live in your community, we wish to support Liyah Babayan as a candidate for the Twin Falls City Council. Shortly after our daughter and her family moved to Twin Falls, we became acquainted with Liyah as a businesswoman and entrepreneur in your city. Since that time, Liyah has become a friend of our family. We are also friends with her parents and with each of her children.

Since meeting Liyah, we have enjoyed the wonderful partnerships she has formed within your community. Her political platform is the direct result of her conversations with you, the citizens of Twin Falls. Liyah has lived in Twin Falls for over 25 years, and she has prepared herself well for a lifetime of service.

After graduating from Twin Falls High School, she opened her own small business. Sixteen years later, her boutique, Ooh La La, is a vibrant part of your business community. She has served as a Parks and Recreation Commissioner, she has experience developing subdivisions, trail systems, bike lanes and conservation and recycling projects, and she helped craft the Twin Falls Strategic Plan 2030. She also served on the Main Avenue Redesign Business Committee.

As a Twin Falls School Board Trustee, Liyah became skilled at setting budgets, awarding bids, and overseeing the construction and staffing of schools. She is proficient in following Idaho’s Open Meeting Laws. Her success as a businesswoman and entrepreneur and her years of government service have made her imminently qualified to serve on your City Council.

We love spending time in your community with our children and grandchildren and we consider it an honor to endorse Liyah Babayan for the Twin Falls City Council.

Sincerely,

Richard and Linda Law,

Saint Anthony

