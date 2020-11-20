 Skip to main content
Letter: We have rights and responsibilities
Letter: We have rights and responsibilities

I am so ashamed of my fellow Idahoans who will not wear a mask. Along with our rights in a democracy we also have responsibilities. In the case of this pandemic we have a responsibility to help protect our fellow citizens. Think of the people who have no choice and wear a mask every day to protect us. The medical personnel and the grocery clerks to name a few. I am thankful to every person that I see wearing a mask because I know they are going out of their way to protect those around them. Why is this so hard for some and others do it willingly? There is only one answer and that is they are thinking only of themselves and their precious rights??? I do believe a mandate is the answer. Maybe all but the very selfish hardcore would wear one and that would help a lot.

Charlotte Harris

Buhl

