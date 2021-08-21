Letter: We could never "win" in Afghanistan

Biden is right in exiting Afghanistan. It is — always has been — nothing we can "win." Responsibility in this entire debacle is multi-faceted, but perhaps the primary error was made by Bush/Cheney when they ordered us into Afghanistan in the first place. At that time there was plenty of evidence that invaders of Afghanistan — from Alexander the Great forward — rarely could long subjugate the land. The British found out. The Soviets found out. But Bush/Chaney chose largely to ignore the bitter lessons despite British and Soviet experiences. Like Vietnam, Afghanistan is yet again a misunderstood and misdirected application of "American exceptionalism." The cost to us is very steep. American lives were lost and damaged in pursuit of something that US leaders ought to have known could never be achieved. Biden is right to stop the hemorrhage, although likely he will be punished by many American voters for "losing."