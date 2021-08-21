Letter: We could never "win" in Afghanistan

Biden is right in exiting Afghanistan. It is — always has been — nothing we can "win." Responsibility in this entire debacle is multi-faceted, but perhaps the primary error was made by Bush/Cheney when they ordered us into Afghanistan in the first place. At that time there was plenty of evidence that invaders of Afghanistan — from Alexander the Great forward — rarely could long subjugate the land. The British found out. The Soviets found out. But Bush/Chaney chose largely to ignore the bitter lessons despite British and Soviet experiences. Like Vietnam, Afghanistan is yet again a misunderstood and misdirected application of "American exceptionalism." The cost to us is very steep. American lives were lost and damaged in pursuit of something that US leaders ought to have known could never be achieved. Biden is right to stop the hemorrhage, although likely he will be punished by many American voters for "losing."
US democratic and pluralist constitutionalism is a very poor fit for a long-standing traditionalist social structure with deep religious and tribal complexities. It is as sad as it was fully predictable that US influence proved to be very shallow, with US financial and material aid flowing mostly to, and controlled by, already dominant Afghan elites. Most ordinary citizens derived only meager, superficial and transient benefits. The Taliban knows and manipulates Afghan norms and conventions far better than can US intelligence and strategic planning. Creating and sustaining an Afghanistan regime that uses and extends liberal rights and freedoms cannot be done by occupiers, and may not be what most Afghans really want. Yet, despite our withdrawal, we still can respond to terrorist attacks with swift and deadly precision. We can still exert pressure on behalf of basic human rights for the Afghan people through diplomatic and economic means.