The current size of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch is 1.6 million kilometers, while also weighing in at roughly 87,000 tons. Birds, fish, marine animals, etc., are dying from unnatural causes such as getting plastic in their digestive systems, habitats being destroyed and being caught in plastic rings.
This is a problem too many people overlook when we need to be finding ways to prevent this from getting worse. One way you could help is by using fewer single-use plastics. These include things such as straws, plastic bags, water bottles — things that you use once then throw away. Instead, use a reusable version of these like metal straws, reusable shopping bags and washable water bottles.
Another way you could help is by volunteering in clean-up projects. There are many voluntary clean-up projects you could join, and everyone can make a difference. You can even make one yourself by gathering some friends and family and making it into an activity. Our marine life is dying due to our actions, so we should be the ones to fix it.
Jeremy Wallace
Twin Falls
