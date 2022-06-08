 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: We are rapidly becoming a Socialist country

We are rapidly becoming a Socialist/Marxist country. The World Economic Forum's (WEF) agenda will destroy our Constitutional Republic!

The (WEF) was created by three members of the globalist Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).

The CFR was created in 1921 after the US failed to become a member of the League of Nations. This would have been an early version of the United Nations. The CFR desires a global government.

WFE's Schwab tells what the “Great Reset” will entail. He said, “You'll own nothing. And you'll be happy.” But the WEF's promised happiness will only come about through a global, wrenching revolutionary process. Schwab and Davos tell the “Great Reset” will entail all of human society must be “reset, transformed (totally remade) politically, economically, socially, biologically, technologically, morally and spiritually.”

The WEF supporters includes hundreds of the world's wealthiest, most powerful, well known political leaders. If they have their way you will own nothing. But ownership will not cease for WEF members including Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and many WEF billionaires.

They will continue to accumulate their wealth! At the same time they will continue to lecture the rest of us about our duty to reduce our lifestyles to “save the planet.” You will own nothing. They will own everything including you!

A crucial component of the “Great Reset” agenda for global social-political-economic control is the adoption of Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC), This creates a cashless, digitized monetary system. It would give governing authorities unprecedented powers to “cancel” you, to wipe out your digital savings, and/or your permission to buy-sell-rent, should by engage in political dissent (politically incorrect).

The CBDC plan provides a Big Brother surveillance state like Communist China's “social credit” system. This is not paranoid speculation. The CBDC is coming very rapidly. The evil agenda of the WEF must be exposed and stopped!

A concerned citizen, Adrian Arp, Ph.D.

