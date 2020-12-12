Letter: Wasden is right on election lawsuit

We want to thank Idaho Attorney General Wasden for electing not to participate in the Texas Attorney General's lawsuit to invalidate four states presidential elections. Wasden's rational is well thought out. Do you want other States to be dictating how Idaho runs its elections ?

Governor Little, Representative Simpson, and President Trump all know that there was no election fraud. This is why all of Trump's lawsuits have been thrown out. There is no evidence. This lawsuit is un-American and only serves to undermine the faith in the election process. This lawsuit is frivolous.

Governor Little stated that citizens need to "have confidence that their vote counts." If there was a problem in Idaho we have yet to hear about it. As to the rest of the 49 states, despite what Trump wants you to believe, the election was a success.

Who needs worry about the Russians or the North Koreans when you have Attorney Generals that want to have the votes in four states overturned just because they do not agree with who won.

Lawrence and Tina

Twin Falls

