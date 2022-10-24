Letter: Warm Up Twin Falls at the Twin Falls United Methodist Church is coming up

Trees are starting to turn color around town and the nights are cooler now. This reminder of the change of seasons and winter cold to come also marks the beginning of the Warm Up Twin Falls annual scarf, hat, and gloves or mittens distribution at the Twin Falls United Methodist Church.

The clothesline will be up on the outside of the building soon, and as the weather gets colder items available to anyone who needs them will appear on it and the stair railings. We welcome community participation, dropping off new or lightly used, purchased or handmade, hats, scarves, and gloves or mittens. You can place items on the line or railings, or drop them at the church M-Th in the morning. We appreciate very much the support this program has had from our community for many years!