 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Warm Up Twin Falls at the Twin Falls United Methodist Church is coming up

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Trees are starting to turn color around town and the nights are cooler now. This reminder of the change of seasons and winter cold to come also marks the beginning of the Warm Up Twin Falls annual scarf, hat, and gloves or mittens distribution at the Twin Falls United Methodist Church.

The clothesline will be up on the outside of the building soon, and as the weather gets colder items available to anyone who needs them will appear on it and the stair railings. We welcome community participation, dropping off new or lightly used, purchased or handmade, hats, scarves, and gloves or mittens. You can place items on the line or railings, or drop them at the church M-Th in the morning. We appreciate very much the support this program has had from our community for many years!

Catherine Poppino

On behalf of the TFUMC congregation

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Regarding Mike Crapo's Guest Column

Letter: Regarding Mike Crapo's Guest Column

Letter: Amazing Mike Crapo would put forth illegal immigration as a GOP talking point. That's about as disingenuous as the 20-year-old stock photo he provides to accompany these articles. Old and no relevance.

Letter: Mr. Hightower’s 'Bunkum'

Letter: Mr. Hightower’s 'Bunkum'

Letter: Saying that Critical Race Theory is an examination of, “racism’s central role in shaping society” is like saying that Christianity is a monotheistic religion. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News