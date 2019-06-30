A recent article by Cal Thomas was a matter of interest — "Do we need to go to war with Iran."
We should have responded to Iran when the Marine barracks was bombed by Iranian surrogates in Lebanon years ago with considerable loss of U.S. life.
The most recent aggravation was the shooting down of a U.S. drone by Iran. And the attacks on oil tankers in the Straight of Hormuz is a matter of great concern.
Iran has a long history of exporting terror throughout the Middle East and elsewhere. They are dedicated to re-establishing the Persian Empire. Their activity in Yemen is a good example of their widespread mischief and relentless march toward that goal.
It is unlikely that the extremist leadership of Iran will moderate their views. Perhaps the recent threat of retaliation by President Trump will get their attention. Otherwise, I suggest that war may be inevitable.
Jim Conder
Filer
