Letter: War drums beating

War drums are beating over Ukraine and Eastern Europe, threatening the loss of much blood and treasure. What’s happening?

When the pro-Russian Ukrainian government was overthrown by the United States and Britain, the Ukrainian Nationalist went on a rampage and killed a few thousand ethnic Russians within the country, most notably a large group were murdered in Odessa where they were shoved into a large building and burned to death. Then the American/British controlled new government outlawed the Russian language where ethnic Russians must comply or be jailed.

In the Donbas Region, the ethic Russian majority, about 1 million, have been under periodic artillery bombardment and sniper fire by Ukrainian forces since 2015, not the other way around. As many as 14,000 ethnic Russian civilians have been killed and many more wounded. Genocide on the march.

The RF has warned for 30 years not to press against Russian borders. President Putin has given an alternative solution by indicating the Donbas Region should receive "Autonomous" status, but Ukraine, egged on by NATO, will have nothing to do with compromise.

All agreements to date, even the Minsk Agreement, have been trashed by the West, and NATO has been steadily building up its forces in Ukraine to nearly DOUBLE anything Russia has across the line.

Poland, a very old enemy, brutally ruling Russia years ago, is doubling its military and even requesting nuclear weapons.

Why would the Russians want Ukraine? It's a monetary Black Hole. Why would the West want it for the same reason?

It’s all about who controls the more cheaply produced Russian oil and gas. This issue is a very dangerous effort to reduce, or stop, Russia’s fair-use of the international oil and gas markets. This action is pushing Russia towards war. Remember Japan WW2. Plus, I smell HB’s Burisma.

Mark Schuckert

Twin Falls

