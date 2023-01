I believe in choices, whether driving an older gas guzzler, a hybrid or an EV.

I also believe in paying your own way. If we are to build more charging stations in Twin Falls, I hope they are not funded by taxpayer dollars.

The first station was funded by the taxpayers of Twin Falls.

If the city is bent on progress, then let progress fund itself.

Projects that help a few at the expense of all are just wrong in my opinion.

Jeff Juker

Twin Falls