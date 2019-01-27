Immoral? I live in a house with a fence around part of it. I have a front door so people I know can come in and people I don't know I can keep out.
But I have a question for our esteemed Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi: When you get to the pearly gates, are you going to call that immoral?
Charley Cutler
Twin Falls
