It's hard not to gag while reading Cal Thomas's Other View opinion (10/30) about debt relief. Cal is rich, white and gets every tax break he and his buddies can ram through Congress.

Social Security is taken out of every taxpayer's paycheck and should be considered a savings account to help pay for those taxpayers' retirement. Cal and his ilk get corporate welfare and lavish tax breaks to which they haven't contributed one dime. This leads to higher taxes, underfunded infrastructure, loss of social services and runaway national debt which are all laid on the backs of — you guessed it — the little people.

Cal and his entitled buddies often quote the Bible in their condemnation of those of us not as fortunate as them — using such labels as lazy, slovenly and freeloaders. Where's the quote about walking a mile in their (our) shoes?

Kevin Raff

Hailey

