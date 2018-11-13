It's hard not to gag while reading Cal Thomas's Other View opinion (10/30) about debt relief. Cal is rich, white and gets every tax break he and his buddies can ram through Congress.
Social Security is taken out of every taxpayer's paycheck and should be considered a savings account to help pay for those taxpayers' retirement. Cal and his ilk get corporate welfare and lavish tax breaks to which they haven't contributed one dime. This leads to higher taxes, underfunded infrastructure, loss of social services and runaway national debt which are all laid on the backs of — you guessed it — the little people.
Cal and his entitled buddies often quote the Bible in their condemnation of those of us not as fortunate as them — using such labels as lazy, slovenly and freeloaders. Where's the quote about walking a mile in their (our) shoes?
Kevin Raff
Hailey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.