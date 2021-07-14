Letter: Wake up Americans!

Wake up Americans! America is being destroyed from within as we adopt Sal Alinsky's Marxist “Rules for Radicals” from his book which he dedicated to Lucifer (Satan). His rules transforms America from a Constitutional Republic to a Socialist/Marxist country. President Obama quoted his often. Hillary Clinton did her thesis on Alinsky.

If not stopped, President Biden and his socialist friends will complete the transformation of America to a totalitarian hellhole like Venezuela, Cuba, Russian or China. The three main Alinsky rules are divide the people, demonize those opposed to the socialist agenda and promote lies and half truths. The end justifies the means.

The several levels of control to create a Socialist/Marxist/Communist State include the following:

HEALTHCARE: Total control of healthcare and you control the people!

POVERTY: The pandemic has increased the number of people who are depend on government.

DEBT: Biden and democrats are increasing the national debt to an unsustainable level. Now, inflation is estimated to be 20% this year.

GUN CONTROL: The rioting, looting, burning and killing along with de-funding of police will bring forth a National police force. Citizens will be disarmed!