Letter: Wake up Americans!

Wake up Americans! America is being destroyed from within as we adopt Sal Alinsky's Marxist “Rules for Radicals” from his book which he dedicated to Lucifer (Satan). His rules transforms America from a Constitutional Republic to a Socialist/Marxist country. President Obama quoted his often. Hillary Clinton did her thesis on Alinsky.
If not stopped, President Biden and his socialist friends will complete the transformation of America to a totalitarian hellhole like Venezuela, Cuba, Russian or China. The three main Alinsky rules are divide the people, demonize those opposed to the socialist agenda and promote lies and half truths. The end justifies the means.
The several levels of control to create a Socialist/Marxist/Communist State include the following:
HEALTHCARE: Total control of healthcare and you control the people!
POVERTY: The pandemic has increased the number of people who are depend on government.
DEBT: Biden and democrats are increasing the national debt to an unsustainable level. Now, inflation is estimated to be 20% this year.
GUN CONTROL: The rioting, looting, burning and killing along with de-funding of police will bring forth a National police force. Citizens will be disarmed!
WELFARE: Government will control every aspect of our lives with bureaucratic regulations.
EDUCATION: Children are being taught socialism from Common Core.
Critical Race Theory will teach children to hate America.
RELIGION AND HERITAGE: No prayer and Bible reading in schools since 1962-3. Attacks are to remove faith in God and Christian beliefs like The Ten Commandments from schools and government institutions.
OTHER COMMUNIST/SOCIALIST GOALS INCLUDE: Destroying our Christian culture as Marx indicated that the Judeo/Christian religion was the opiate of the people and destroy morality. Promote trade agreements that destroys our jobs, economy and independence;
Please help stop America's destruction? Refer to thenewamerican.com for pro-American, patriotic information and action plans to stop the destruction of American. Vote McGeachin for governor.
A concerned citizen,
Adrian Arp
Filer