Letter: Wake up America!

America is being destroyed from within by invasion of vast numbers of refugees and open borders. Elected officials take an oath to uphold and defend the US Constitution. Article IV, Section 4 instructs them to protect us from “invasion.”

Governor Little is NOT protecting us with hundreds of largely unvetted Afghan refugees being allowed into Boise and Twin Falls. Despite the US Supreme Court ruling that employees could not be forced to be vaccinated as a requirement of employment, Little vetoed a bill that would prevent mandatory vaccinations. Senator James Patrick voted to uphold the governor’s veto. Vote Glenneda Zuiderfeld for Idaho Senate!

Little and Speaker Bedke ignored individual Bill of Rights to protect us from federal mandates.

Attorney General Wasden is NOT a constitutional conservative! He told me that his job is to protect the State and not the citizens. He has refused to use Nullification to stop unconstitutional federal mandates. Raul Labrador will defend our Bill of Rights against federal overreach.

Vote Lt. Governor Janice McGeachin for governor. She would not have locked down the state. She will defend our Constitutional individual rights. Ed Humphreys is in the race to split the conservative vote. He is the Alquist in this race to help Little get elected.

Representative Simpson supports breaching four vital Snake River Dams. He said that “Trump was unfit” & votes for H1-B visa program to replace American high tech. workers. He voted with Pelosi for the Jan. 6 Trump witch hunt committee. Bryan Smith will protect our rights, water and American jobs.

Speaker Bedke has not oppose federal mandates. As Lt. Governor, Priscilla Giddings will uphold our individual Rights. She has a proven record of supporting liberty, conservative legislation.

Vote Dorothy Moon for Secretary of State. She has a proven record of supporting our Constitutional rights and voting integrity.

A concerned citizen,

Adrian Arp

Filer

