 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Vulgar signs fall flat
0 comments

Letter: Vulgar signs fall flat

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

My, I was so impressed with all the lovely 4 letter word signs with "F" Biden protesting our President Monday, Sept. 13. I guess I'm showing my age because those signs and that behavior will not change my mind. It just repulses me. It makes me think less of the people who carry those signs. So, I hope they feel good about themselves because if they wanted to make change - well that fell flat for me and hopefully for others believe as I do.

Sherry Hoem

Buhl

My, I was so impressed with all the lovely 4 letter word signs with "F" Biden protesting our President Monday 13 September.  I guess I'm showing my age because those signs and that behavior will not change my mind.  It just repulses me.  It makes me think less of the people who carry those signs.  So, I hope they feel good about themselves because if they wanted to make change - well that fell flat for me and hopefully for others believe as I do.

 

Sherry Hoem     Buhl, ID

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Anti-attitudes
Letters

Letter: Anti-attitudes

A short conversation that speaks volumes about so many anti-attitudes (anti-vax, anti-climate change, anti-mask, anti-choice, anti-abortion, a…

Letter: Most of us are purple
Letters

Letter: Most of us are purple

Idahoans lean red, but most of us are solidly in the purple. We are the ones who vote for the person, not the party. We are willing to reach across party lines to make our communities better for our families, friends, and neighbors.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News