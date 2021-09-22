Letter: Vulgar signs fall flat

My, I was so impressed with all the lovely 4 letter word signs with "F" Biden protesting our President Monday, Sept. 13. I guess I'm showing my age because those signs and that behavior will not change my mind. It just repulses me. It makes me think less of the people who carry those signs. So, I hope they feel good about themselves because if they wanted to make change - well that fell flat for me and hopefully for others believe as I do.