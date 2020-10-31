 Skip to main content
Letter: Voting here feels like China
Letter: Voting here feels like China

I just filled out my absentee-ballot, abandoning once and for all my fantasy of temporarily relocating to a state where my vote would matter. I called this “electoral tourism.” An idea I hoped would catch on. Imagine voters all over America moving to a swing state just long enough to cast their votes somewhere they’d actually count. I even searched for apartments in Jackpot.

Then I realized my vote wouldn’t matter in Nevada either. Opposite problem. Nevada's blue. Voting in Nevada won’t change anything. To participate in this presidential election I’d have to move to someplace like Arizona or Florida. And while I have family in Florida I can’t realistically relocate that far away. Jackpot had the appeal of its close proximity to Twin.

I have now resigned myself to staying put. No “electoral tourist” here. Have to settle for the ballot I was sent which doesn’t allow me much in the way of choices. Four local incumbents have no challengers at all. The opposition the other locals face do not look threatening. The state and national races are certainly foregone conclusions. The constitutional amendment strikes me as a solution in search of a problem. Seems rather pointless to fill in any ovals on this thing. Except for one choice I get to make. I get to vote for Jan Mittleider for CSI trustee. That’s happy news. Have to take solace in doing that. It’s the only choice I have this year. The other two trustee seats are also uncontested. This must be what it feels like to “vote” in China.

David Woodhead

Twin Falls

