Letter: Voting for Terry Gilbert

The Idaho Constitution article 9, section 1 states:

“The stability of a republican form of government depending mainly upon the intelligence of the people, it shall be the duty of the legislature of Idaho, to establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.”

For decades the Republican supermajority in the Idaho Legislature has failed to take this responsibility seriously. The legislature met this September and increased public education funding by 380 million. This is a step in the right direction, however the job is not done until that desperately needed money is spent efficiently and effectively.

We have severe shortages of qualified teachers and support staff. Poor wages and working conditions are major factors. Due to chronic inadequate maintenance and building funds the Idaho Legislature’s January 2022 Office of Performance Evaluation reported that it will take $847million to bring Idaho’s school buildings up to good condition.

Terry Gilbert is running for Idaho Superintendent of Public Schools. He will focus like a laser on seeing that every single tax dollar spent on education will go to our public schools and be used where it is most needed.

Vote for Terry Gilbert Tuesday November 8th.

Karen Hansen

Viola