{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

We need to rethink how our local government is spending our tax dollars. $470,000 for the Youth Ranch building that they sold to a Boise developer with ties to Twin Falls for one dollar.

Now an archway that will not benefit the taxpayers. That is $844,000 that could have gone to a much better use like cots or other improvements for the jail.

I will be voting for some new blood in November.

Jeff Juker

Twin Falls

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments