We need to rethink how our local government is spending our tax dollars. $470,000 for the Youth Ranch building that they sold to a Boise developer with ties to Twin Falls for one dollar.
Now an archway that will not benefit the taxpayers. That is $844,000 that could have gone to a much better use like cots or other improvements for the jail.
I will be voting for some new blood in November.
Jeff Juker
Twin Falls
