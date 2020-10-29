Letter: Voting for capitalism or socialism

I am writing this because I have been concerned for most of my life that the US government has been slouching toward socialism, which is now boldly knocking on our front doors.

I grew up in the 1930’s and 40’s in Gary, Indiana, a large city, highly populated with people of color, many whom I knew, admired and loved. There was minimal crime, and few people locked their doors. Today I see hatred, conflict, looting and murder everywhere in our beautiful country, in the name of protest and racism that is partially stimulated by the Black Lives Matter Foundation intent on dividing us deeply in order to introduce us to more creeping Socialism.

When we vote next month, most of us assume we are voting for the personality or character of one person or the other. In this most important election, we are actually choosing between continuing our way of life rooted in capitalism, which has made us the most prosperous and generous country in the world, versus a vastly different way of life under socialism.