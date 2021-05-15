 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Voting by mail is safe
0 comments

Letter: Voting by mail is safe

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Voting by mail is safe and convenient especially for rural voters in Idaho who have to take the time to travel to polling locations. Using the Postal Service would provide ballots that can be studied over time and then easily mailed back to be verified. If voters decide to bring a legitimate ballot in person back to polling stations, they could do so.

A recent study by Stanford University Institute for Economic Policy research found that voting by mail did not result in a higher turnout for one party over another.

Even if there was another pandemic in the next elections, voters would be safer at home voting by mail than going to polling stations and possibly having to wait in lines.

John Paige

Chubbuck

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Used to respect Jim Jones
Letters

Letter: Used to respect Jim Jones

I grew up with Walter Cronkite and new the rest of the story. Sadly in the past 16 years it has become necessary to both read and watch news from multiple feeds.

Letter: Has she no sense of decency?
Letters

Letter: Has she no sense of decency?

I see many disturbing parallels between McGeachin's 'Task Force' and the Chinese Communist Party's current Patriotic Education programs which uses nationalist sentiment to shore up its monopoly on power.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News