Letter: Vote yes on Rock Creek Fire levy

We are the commissioners of the Rock Creek Fire District, and we want to inform you about the upcoming election and our need for a favorable vote on a two-year temporary override levy.

The RCRFPD was formed in 1993 as an all-volunteer fire district. In 1997, we responded to just 111 calls. In 2019, we responded to 1,382 calls. We are no longer an all-volunteer fire district. Due to continued growth in our communities, we now service the district 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Rock Creek is fortunate to have highly trained staff (both full-time and volunteer) and the efficient equipment to serve our communities.

The district has tried but failed to raise the levy rate that hasn't changed since 1993. This temporary override levy will add .20 per day for every $100,000 of taxable assessed value to your property tax bill for your continued protection by the district.

We ask for your yes vote to maintain the quality fire and medical services that the district provides to your communities.

Thank you for your support.

For more information or if you have questions, please call 208-423-4336.

RCRFPD Commissioners

Marvin Norris, Brad Perkins, Doug Fisher

