Vote yes on Richfield school bond
I would like to encourage everyone to attend the town hall meeting that will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 13 at Richfield School.
There are three areas of concern that this bond will cover.
1. New HVAC system — The current heating system is old and inefficient. With a new system, it will provide fresh air exchange in the classrooms (which we currently don’t have), a more efficient way to heat the classrooms during cold months and provide a way to cool the classrooms down when it is hot outside (something else we don’t currently have).
2. New on-campus ag shop — Currently, the school ag shop is located off school grounds and in a small building not designed for this purpose. With a new ag shop on campus, we could eliminate transportation issues, get more in-class time, have sufficient space and have a building designed and used for what it’s intended.
3. New gym — Our current gym serves many roles in our small community. Not only is it a sports facility, it is also a classroom, an event center, a performing arts center, a playground, a rec center, etc. It has hosted graduations, art shows, award ceremonies, Christmas programs, community events, veterans programs, and even funerals.
My point with all this is that by building a new gym, it would create more flexibility to allow us to keep doing these things and not interfere with sports and PE classes at the school. We could get kids home earlier by having two practices at the same time, and we wouldn’t have to have any more 6 a.m. practices. Currently, our junior high boys and girls are forced to share the court for practice time. We need more space.
Buck Hendren
Richfield
