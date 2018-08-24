I encourage citizens in the Richfield School District to get educated about the upcoming school bond election on Tuesday, August 28, at the Richfield Senior Center. After weighing the options and carefully considering the needs of the school and community, the school board trustees voted to put this on the ballot. That took courage. Now it’s our turn to do our part.
The community and our children now and in coming generations are counting on us to vote for improvement. It’s our choice — we can each individually decide what we believe is best for our community. We have a civic duty to open our minds and educate ourselves and participate in the democratic process.
Visit richfieldbond.com for information about the bond, information on property tax relief for those who qualify, voter information and bond details. Talk to the school board trustees and the school administration. Ask questions. Please note that a person does not have to be a property owner to vote.
“Sitting is the new smoking.” Our bodies were made to move. A new gym provides a host of benefits, including exercise options for all of our students, not just the athletes. Let’s give our children a place to move their bodies and enlarge their minds. We have an obesity and mental health crisis in America — it’s a complicated puzzle caused by many known and unknown factors. Providing a place to exercise and play for all of our students is a step forward. Movement is good for the mind and the body.
We have a duty to educate ourselves on the facts and learn how it will impact us as well as our children and community. I respect we are each free to vote according to our conscience.
My vote is in favor of the Richfield School District Bond.
Becky Kent
Richfield
