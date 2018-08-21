Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

Vote yes on Richfield school bond

The present ag shop at Richfield School is off-campus and creates transportation and safety problems. With a new shop on campus, they could have a classroom in the shop.

The heating system is 64 years old. If it breaks down and has to be repaired, it is still 64 years old. There is no fresh air coming into the building now. With a new system, there would be fresh air heating and cooling. With school starting in August, it would be a nice touch.

The gym is a lot of money, but there is a time, if we would like to keep the school here, that it will be built. The old gym is not handicapped-accessible, and the floor can not be sanded anymore. There are soft spots in the floor. When there are large crowds, there are condensation problems.

With a new gym, the junior high, junior varsity and varsity could practice at or near the same time, instead of early morning to late evening. We could host volleyball and basketball tournaments, dances, funerals, weddings or just come walk around when the weather is bad. It is a lot of money, but it is cheaper to do it all at one time than one at a time.

It is going to hurt, but it’s got to be done. Let’s do it.

Jack Riley

Richfield

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments