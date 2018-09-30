Do you value these services: Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, our military, our police, our firefighters, our public libraries, our roads, our public schools, our sewage treatment plants, airport security, our court system, public broadcasting, our postal system? What do these services have in common? All of them are socialized government services, that is — paid for by our taxes. The United States economy has both capitalist and socialist components.
Because more than 60,000 Idahoans signed the petition, Proposition 2 will be on the Idaho ballot Nov. 6. Some people oppose Proposition 2 because they say it is socialism and they want us to believe that all socialism is scary, but the above examples show that socialized services benefit society. Proposition 2 will use federal money to begin Medicaid Expansion for many Idahoans who have no medical coverage and must use emergency rooms for their medical needs.
A majority of states have already chosen expanded Medicaid coverage. In Idaho, The Idaho Hospital Association, Idaho Education Association, the Idaho Sheriffs’ Association, and other organizations are in favor of Prop 2.
In the privacy of the voting booth, vote “yes” on Proposition 2 to improve the quality of life in our great state.
Betty Slifer
Filer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.