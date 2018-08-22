Vote yes on Proposition 1
County fair season is upon us. Families are planning their weekends around the summer rituals that the fair brings, whether it’s showing 4-H animals or simply enjoying the rides and food. But the one thing missing this year is live horse racing.
When lawmakers pulled the plug on historical horse racing terminals in 2015, they did not see the long-term negative impacts. Horse racing at Les Bois is gone and is greatly reduced at fairs due to lack of entries caused by a lack of purse funding.
This cause and effect is only going to get worse. Rescinding HHR has also affected funding for 4-H and FFA — youth programs that allow for education outside of the classroom.
Horse racing is a part of Idaho — at Les Bois, at the fairs and rural communities. A “Yes” vote on Prop 1 restores the horse racing industry and brings back the traditions woven into the fabric of Idaho’s culture and heritage.
Marta Loveland
Caldwell
Some horses aren't good at reining, some aren't good for pulling, some don't give a hoot about working cattle. Some are good kids horses, some are good packing horses. A goodly portion are just pasture ornaments.
But some of them just like to run!
and they don't like to be outrun.
Since the time of the Patriots horse racing was a great sport.
Even in riding club, all us kids knew who had the fastest horse.
I don't think baseball was the first national sport, I think it was probably Horse racing.
I hope folks give this good consideration before election day.
