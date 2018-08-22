Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Vote yes on Proposition 1

County fair season is upon us. Families are planning their weekends around the summer rituals that the fair brings, whether it’s showing 4-H animals or simply enjoying the rides and food. But the one thing missing this year is live horse racing.

When lawmakers pulled the plug on historical horse racing terminals in 2015, they did not see the long-term negative impacts. Horse racing at Les Bois is gone and is greatly reduced at fairs due to lack of entries caused by a lack of purse funding.

This cause and effect is only going to get worse. Rescinding HHR has also affected funding for 4-H and FFA — youth programs that allow for education outside of the classroom.

Horse racing is a part of Idaho — at Les Bois, at the fairs and rural communities. A “Yes” vote on Prop 1 restores the horse racing industry and brings back the traditions woven into the fabric of Idaho’s culture and heritage.

Marta Loveland

Caldwell

