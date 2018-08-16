Vote yes on Prop 1
While city centers across the state are reaping the rewards of growth, rural Idaho is struggling. When historical horse racing terminals were authorized by the Legislature in 2013, it fueled an idle statewide economic engine. The horse racing industry was thriving again, pumping life into the supporting industries: feed stores, veterinarian offices, trainers, farriers and breeders like my family.
Horse racing is where the rubber meets the road in the horse industry. Bigger purses lead to more competitive Idaho horse racing, which enables folks like us to breed better horses. Shouldn’t we want Idaho quarter horses and thoroughbreds running down Idaho tracks?
When Les Bois was running at its peak in 2015, our business flourished. The public does not realize that most of the jobs, communities and people impacted by horse racing are not found on the track — they’re behind the scenes keeping the sport alive.
Vote “Yes” on Prop 1 to revive this once-thriving industry.
Scott Giltner
Jerome
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.