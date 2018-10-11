Try 1 month for 99¢
I am a health care professional, and I have had direct experiences with people who have died or been seriously disabled because of lack of health care. These people could not afford insurance or a doctor's visit and subsequently let their symptoms go undiagnosed. By the time the symptoms were advanced and the person arrived in the emergency room, the disease could not be treated.

What are the lives of our fellow citizens worth? The Idaho Indigent and Catastrophic Care programs cost taxpayers millions of dollars a year. States that have expanded Medicaid have saved not only lives but tax payer dollars without making "a group of slackers even lazier," as some among us have claimed.

Let's pass Proposition 2 and save our tax dollars, but more importantly save our fellow citizens' lives.

Dee Blair

Moscow

