In the upcoming election, the health care of all Idahoans is at stake. Our health care has become an issue for government. How has this happened?
First, we all need health care. In America, insurance is generally how we cover the escalating costs of health care. Most working people get their coverage through their employers. The ever-rising costs of health care have put stress on this system.
The ACA, known as Obamacare, is an attempt to increase the numbers of Americans covered by insurance, and to support the individuals and families through subsidies to cover premiums. Those unable to participate, low-income workers primarily, are intended to be covered through expanded Medicaid.
In Idaho, the legislature has rejected expanded Medicaid coverage and there is a gap of 60,000+ — most of whom live without coverage. This is what we are voting on. Should Idaho participate with the federal government to cover these 60,000+ Idahoans and close that gap?
Some say this is socialism, and we should reject the proposition. Yes, it does socialize the health care coverage for this group. Remember that many public goods are socialized (paid for through taxes). The chief example in health care is Medicare, which we have learned to accept and value. Medicare taxes are paid every pay period by current workers. We also socialize road building, defense, schools and airport safety, for some examples. Our economy is primarily capitalistic, but since our founding we have had many public services.
The current situation results in health care neglect and often bankruptcy. This is not good public policy. Let’s put expanded Medicaid in place and work together to improve the health care of all Idahoans. Vote yes on Prop 2.
Rosemary Fornshell
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.