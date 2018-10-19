Save the Horse Racing Industry: It’s frustrating to hear the negative ads against Prop 1 because it’s obvious the big casinos are motivated by self-interest. These ads, funded by the tribal casinos, serve only to maintain a gaming monopoly. What opponents don’t understand is that voting against Prop 1 hurts Idahoans and our economy.
My husband is a farrier and when Historical Horse Racing was operating at Les Bois, the barns were full of trainers from around Idaho and beyond. Purses were growing, and local tack stores were benefiting by catering to live racing. When the legislature repealed HHR, this economic activity disappeared.
Several of our best trainers have left for neighboring states. We must now travel to Utah for the shoeing supplies we need, and demand for hay and grain is down. HHR machines are in place to help with the race purses needed to bring quality horses to Idaho. Don’t be misled by negative ads. Vote “Yes” on Prop 1.
Lana Parker, Retired Educator,
Former Miss Rodeo America
