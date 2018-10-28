We’ve all heard the numbers on Medicaid expansion, including how it will save our state money and how many Idahoans it could cover. As president of the Idaho Rural Health Association and a family physician, I can tell you how life-changing expanding Medicaid will be in rural Idaho. We have an historic opportunity to insure rural Idahoans whose lives will be improved with healthcare access.
Throughout my medical career, I have seen too many hard-working rural Idahoans suffer and sometimes die because they lacked access to medical care. Sandy the grocery clerk whose cancer was diagnosed too late to treat. Jim the mechanic with high cholesterol and a heart attack in his 50s. Bob the ranch hand with an asthma attack that resulted in hospitalization and medical bankruptcy. And the stories go on and on.
Too often our rural communities are forgotten by government policy. Attention and funding go to bigger cities, and rural towns end up with less than they need. Idaho voters finally have an opportunity to change that.
Expanding Medicaid is one of the best things the people of Idaho could do to support rural communities. It would provide coverage to thousands of Idahoans who desperately need it, create jobs and strengthen the rural hospitals that small towns depend on.
We have the chance to save the state money while also saving lives. The time is now, so let’s not let this opportunity go to waste. The health of our state depends on it.
On Nov. 6, please join me in voting yes on Proposition 2 to expand Medicaid.
Mary Barinaga, M.D.
President, Idaho Rural Health Association
