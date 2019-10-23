Magic Valley Chaplain Inc. Board of Directors supports the Twin Falls County Jail proposal. Our group is inside the jail many times per week and sees firsthand the overcrowding in a facility that has outlived its original design purpose. The inmates and jail staff deserve better. The inmates are community members who are fathers, mothers, sons and daughters who have, for the most part, violated drug laws.
A new jail facility has been discussed for years with a cost that was very high. The county has taken a new approach to use land and space they already own to cut the cost estimates in half while meeting the need for more quality jail space and improving the Juvenile Detention Center synergies with other stakeholders at County West.
Within the new design is space to conduct a church service. This is a big improvement for anyone teaching in the jail. For many years we sat on a concrete floor in the exercise/library room to deliver a message of hope. Because of new laws, that space is not available, and we are in holding cells or attorney rooms designed for two people.
Consider these things when voting:
- The jail improvements are for our own community members.
- We're already spending $1 million a year to house inmates at other places if available.
- The county has developed a long-term plan that meets needs and is the most cost-effective.
- Overcrowding causes stress on staff and inmates which increases liability risks.
- This is a plan that can happen quickly and will not take years to implement.
Please support the jail bond Nov. 5. It's past time to make these improvements.
Barry Knoblich, Dave Wright, Susie Jones and Tim Wood
Magic Valley Chaplains Executive Board members.
