On Aug. 27, the Filer School District will hold a bond election to expand and renovate the Filer and Hollister schools. I urge people not to vote "No"; I urge you to vote "Yes."
Vote yes to make the Filer schools better. Vote yes to make a better and larger learning environment for all the students in Filer. Technology, math and science are needed for the present and future needs of our children. We must make sure that we provide the facilities, learning material and resources to make sure students have the best opportunity to compete in the job market for the best possible jobs.
Passage of this bond will help achieve this goal. It is needed now. We want to make the Filer schools progressive, moving forward looking not only to the present but to the future. At the last election on this issue the voter turnout was very low. This is not acceptable. Show you care about your schools, show you care about about the quality and scope of educational needs. This is about your children, this is about all students that attend school in Filer.
We want a school system we can take pride in, one that others will look at with envy. We have the opportunity to this now, but you have to get out and vote. Vote so that your children, granchildren and all children have the best schools possible to be productive citizens for the future.
Terry Gartner
Filer
