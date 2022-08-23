Letter: Vote yes on Aug. 30 for our children

Vote yes on August 30th for our children

Before this year’s general elections on November 8th, many school districts have bond and levy elections this summer for school facilities, maintenance, general operations, and/or new construction. Eighty-nine out of 115 school districts carry bonds or levies exacerbated by crumbling facilities and new school constructions to accommodate extraordinary population growth. Many of those school districts will have to renew or seek new ones. According to the Idaho Office of Performance Evaluation, Idaho ranks 49th in the nation in school facility disrepair with a backlog price tag of $800 million.

This month, on August 30th, Blaine County has a levy election for $5 million a year for 5 years for school facility repairs and Jerome County has a bond election for $12 million, also for school facilities. Idaho Falls has a $250 million bond request for new schools and school maintenance, the highest request in Idaho history.

Idaho is sitting on a $2 billion surplus. Now is the time and opportunity to support our children. The Legislature and the Governor should follow the Idaho Constitution’s requirement for the Idaho legislature to “maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools”, regardless of zip code, by investing in schools, not further burdening property taxpayers. As voters approve these bond and levy requests, the state presently has the resources to reduce the debt. Those school districts without bonds or levies should also receive supplemental income to improve and safely educate our students. Facilities, as required in Idaho code 33-1613 must be healthy and safe to ensure we “maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools” for Idaho kids. Education is vital for the future success of our kids. Vote YES August 30th!

Sally Toone,

Gooding