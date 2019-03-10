Try 3 months for $3
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

I am writing in support of the Cassia school bond. The bottom line is our district has grown and will grow more; our infrastructure has aged, and state government does not fund the improvements we need. If you live or work here, you benefit from ensuring the school district is the best it can be. I think we all have a responsibility of maintaining our schools for the future, not only for the kids now but for kids to come.

We have a good school district in which people are the biggest asset. That said, good facilities lead to good learning environments which lead to achievement.

Vote "Yes" for Cassia schools on March 12.

Jocelyn Nelson

Burley

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments