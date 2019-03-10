Try 3 months for $3
Next week, our community has the opportunity to cast their vote to support our schools. This vote is important for our students and community. It’s a bond for growth and a bond for our future. I believe that school facilities are an important part of providing a good education. We have room for improvement in our facilities. This bond will help meet those needs.

If we don’t take care of our schools, who will? Even if you don’t have a child in the school district, not taking care of our schools will affect all of us.

I think it is our turn to step it up and support this bond to meet the needs in our district. Please join me in voting "Yes" March 12.

Charlyn Darrington, Chairman

