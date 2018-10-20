Cindy Wilson will bring a breath of fresh air to the education department as State Superintendent of Public Instruction. She has plans to develop a fair funding formula for all Idaho schools, to give school districts more flexibility in spending state funds and to stop the drain of talented teachers to other states.
Cindy will bring a sense of dedication to the job that has been lacking in recent years. Having served eight years as attorney general, I know that it takes hard work to advance an agency’s priorities through the legislature. An agency head must personally engage with legislators to get results. The incumbent has been criticized by legislators for failing to do that hard work, and our kids’ education has suffered.
Ms. Ybarra’s hands-off approach to the job is typified by her school safety proposal. She developed a plan without seeking input from stakeholders, including the Idaho Office of School Safety. That’s hard to figure.
Cindy has been recognized numerous times for her dedicated work in promoting education excellence. Idaho needs an effective advocate who will provide our kids the education they need to succeed in life. Cindy Wilson will be a strong voice for Idaho kids.
Jim Jones
Boise
