Letter: Vote Tom Arkoosh for Attorney General

I am an elected Republican in public office speaking as a private citizen. I already voted Republican for all state offices but one, the Attorney General’s (AG) office. Vote for Tom Arkoosh as Idaho’s AG. Do not vote for the Republican AG candidate.

Under Idaho law, the AG’s office provides legal representation to protect Idaho’s interests, not the Republican Party’s. Tom Arkoosh, a respected long time Idaho practicing attorney, can easily do the AG’s job. His focus will be representing all the citizens of the State of Idaho, not just the Republican far right.

The Republican candidate cannot do the AG’s job. He is part of the swamp you detest. He is running for governor, using the AG race to build his far-right base, as he has done in the past. He says: "Nobody dies because they don't have access to healthcare”; “he would never put politics above the rule of law”; but he does by supporting the far-right attacks on our constitution, rule of law, and, by inaction, supports former president Trump’s January 6 attack on the Capital, interfering with our elections and denying citizens’ voting rights.

Tom Arkoosh has office management experience and a stellar record of legal accomplishments in all Idaho law. His Republican opponent has neither (he did ok in the past representing Idaho immigrants). Remember how you feel about personal injury attorneys? That is what the Republican candidate has been doing since he left Congress (www.skauglaw.com).

Vote for Tom Arkoosh, I did.

Eric Peterson

Lewiston

