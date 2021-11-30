Letter: Vote to Censure Giddings was by RINOs

The vote to censure was clearly divided between the political party apparatus consisting of Democrats, RINOs, and puppets of Scott Bedke, versus the constitutionally grounded conservative members of our House.

To the representatives who voted in favor of censuring Rep. Priscilla Giddings for “conduct unbecoming” a member of the House, beware of the precedent you’ve set for yourselves. We the citizens of Idaho expect full discernment and equal justice for all our elected officials. The spotlight will be on each and every one of you. Your actions going forward will be judged accordingly. We will expect swift and immediate accountability when one of you falters. We shouldn’t have to wait long, as some of our elected representatives are of dubious character.

To the nineteen legislators who voted against censure, thank you. You’ve taken a stand to defend our freedom of speech. You’ve opposed the cancel culture that has permeated our society and is now thriving in our legislature. You’ve stood in defense against the character assassination of one of our most prized legislators. Her character, integrity, and exemplary track record in serving her constituents and country speaks for itself.

Freedom of speech and the exercise thereof, is an inalienable right guaranteed by our creator. It is one of the pillars in the framework of our constitution.

In conclusion, I will work diligently to elect people who represent the individual citizen and remove from office those who are representing big corporate interests. The corruption in Boise is reprehensible and this vote to censure clearly shows whose interests each of these legislators truly represent.

Steve Fioravanti

Bonners Ferry

