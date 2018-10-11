I am recommending Steve Miller to be re-elected for the Idaho House of Representatives.
With 35 years of teaching experience from second-eighth grades in the Idaho School System, I am keenly aware of the needs of our students to succeed in school and life. Steve Miller has paid close attention to the education budgets as a member of the Joint Finance Appropriations Committee over the past six years. He has found additional funding for some of our targeted rural schools to maintain a solid standard of education.
Idaho is first in the nation for teacher pay increases and sixth in the nation for yearly increases in K-12 education. In conversations with Steve, he has always listened and cared about how we can insure that our Idaho students learn to read, complete high school and have opportunities to go on to secondary college or trade schools.
He has lived in Idaho all his life as a farmer, rancher, father, husband and community and state leader. We need Steve Miller's leadership experience as he serves District 26A in the Idaho House of Representatives.
Barbara Frith
Filer
