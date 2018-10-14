I have known Rep. Steve Miller and observed his interactions with family, friends and constituents over the past four years. Let me tell you about some solid qualities that are true of Steve.
He is forthright in his communications and kind in his approach as he listens and acts on issues that impact District 26 as well as the entire state of Idaho. As a member of JFAC (Joint Finance Appropriations Committee), he does his homework and works well with various points of view to arrive at fiscally sound budgets to support excellent, sustainable policies. He cares about the education of our children and seeks to support long-term solutions to prepare our Idaho kids for a bright future.
Steve has an extensive background in farming, ranching and conservation in our beautiful state. Whether it is supporting the Hagerman Valley Bike Path efforts or working on preserving, conserving and managing our lands and waters for the benefit of all Idahoans, Steve is ready to roll up his sleeves and help.
Steve has gained the respect of colleagues with whom he has served for the past six years. He has knowledge and experience to build on these six years of service in the Idaho House of Representatives. Your vote for Steve Miller for District 26A is a vote to keep Idaho strong and thriving for future generations.
Cheryl Sandy
Boise
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.