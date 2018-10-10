I am writing this letter of support for Rep. Steve Miller in his bid to represent District 26 in the Idaho House of Representatives. I have worked closely with Rep. Miller during the past six years, and I am happy to endorse him for re-election.
Rep. Miller currently serves on three committees: the Agricultural Affairs Committee, the Resources and Conservation Committee and the Appropriations Committee. In these committee assignments, Rep. Miller is able to advocate for the important agricultural and natural resources interests of District 26. He has been a strong voice on the Appropriations Committee for increased education funding — working toward continued improvements for Idaho’s students.
Rep. Miller has displayed common sense in dealing with the complex issues that come before him, both in his committee work and in his district. Because he is not afraid to devote himself to learning all he can about an issue, I know Rep. Miller deals with difficult legislative issues from a position of knowledge, prudence and good judgment. He has worked hard to become a more effective legislator, learning how to work collaboratively with his colleagues. He is conscientious, thoughtful and deliberative and is clearly dedicated to serving his constituents well.
I encourage you to re-elect Rep. Steve Miller as your representative from District 26. He has served his constituents and the state of Idaho with dedication and distinction, and I fully expect that he will continue to do so in the future. I endorse him without reservation.
Scott Bedke, Speaker
Idaho House of Representatives
